Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman: Life, Marriage, Wealth, Demise

Len Goodman: Remembering the Iconic Dancer and Judge

Len Goodman Bio

Leonard Gordon Goodman, famously known as Len Goodman, was a renowned English professional ballroom dancer, dance teacher, and competition judge. Born on April 25, 1944, in Farnborough, Kent, England, Goodman had an illustrious career in the dancing industry. He passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023, at the age of 78, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished forever.

Len Goodman Physical Stats

Goodman’s charismatic personality was not only evident through his words but also through his physical presence. Unfortunately, his physical stats are not known to the public.

Len Goodman Educational Qualifications

There is not much information available about Goodman’s education, but it is thought that he attended a local school in Farnborough.

Len Goodman Family

Goodman was born to Leonard Gordon Goodman and Louisa Goodman in Farnborough, England. However, there is no information regarding the names of his siblings. He was married to Cherry Kingston and had a son, James William Goodman. After getting divorced from Cherry, he married Sue Barrett. Goodman did not have any known daughters.

Len Goodman’s Marital Status

Len Goodman was married twice in his lifetime. Firstly, he married Cherry Kingston, and after they divorced, he tied the knot with Sue Barrett.

Len Goodman Net Worth

Goodman had a successful career in the dancing fraternity, which contributed to his net worth of 18 million dollars. However, his salary is unknown.

Len Goodman’s Social Media Accounts

As of now, there is no publicly known information on Len Goodman’s social media accounts.

Len Goodman News

Len Goodman left an indelible mark on the British and American television industries. The charismatic and witty judge was best known for his role on the BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing.’ He served as a judge on the show from 2004 to 2016, where he won the hearts of millions with his humour and wit.

Additionally, Goodman served as a judge on the American version of ‘Strictly,’ titled ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ from 2005 to 2022. He retired from the show last year after his semi-finals appearance, citing his desire to spend more time with his family in the UK.

Goodman’s dancing career extended beyond his tenure as a judge. He was the owner of the Goodman Academy dancing school in southern England and was a recipient of the prestigious Carl Alan Award for distinguished achievements in dance.

Tim Davie, the Director-General of BBC, paid tribute to Goodman, stating that he was a “warm entertainer” and that millions of people loved him. His legacy will undoubtedly remain embedded in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

In conclusion, Len Goodman was an iconic figure in the world of dancing and entertainment. His passing is a significant loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed.