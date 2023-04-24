Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman Net Worth, Age, Family, Wife & Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman: The Life and Legacy of a British Ballroom Dance Legend

Early Life and Family

Leonard Gordon Goodman, popularly known as Len Goodman, was a British ballroom dancer, coach, and dance judge. Born on April 25, 1944, in Farnborough, Kent, England, he was raised by his grandmother in Bethnal Green, east London before shifting to Blackfen. He completed his schooling at Westwood Secondary Modern School in Blackfen. Goodman first married Cherry Kingston, his dancing partner, in 1972. However, they divorced in 1987. Later, he entered into a serious and long-term relationship with Lesley and became the parent of a son named James William Goodman, before getting separated in later years. In 2012, he married Sue Barrett, who is a dance teacher.

Career and Achievements

Goodman began dancing when he was 19 years old and, by his twenties, had already won several national contests. With partner Cherry, he won the British Exhibition Championships four times. Early in the 1970s, he left the entertainment industry until 2004 when he became the lead judge on Strictly Come Dancing, a BBC show that shot him to popularity and quickly rose to the top of television. Additionally, he later took over as chief judge on Dancing With the Stars in the US. Despite quitting Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, he continued to be a judge on DWTS.

Death and Legacy

Len Goodman died on April 22, 2023, in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England, at the age of 78. His death was caused by bone cancer. Previously, he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and a small facial melanoma. He was described by his manager, Jackie Gill, as a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather, who would be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him. At the time of his death, he had an estimated net worth of around $18 million. His contribution to ballroom dancing will be remembered for generations to come.

Condolences and Tributes

Fans from all around the world have offered their condolences to Len Goodman and his family. The Dancing with the Stars official Twitter handle paid tribute to him, stating, “May You Rest in Peace, Len Goodman,” while other fans remember him in their own ways on social media. The loss of this legendary dancer and judge has left a massive void in the dance world, and he will be remembered for his contributions to the art of ballroom dancing.