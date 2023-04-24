Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman passes a day before predicted end

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman, the famous legend, passed away only a day before his own predicted demise.

Former Strictly Come Dancing Head Judge, Len Goodman’s death has left fans of the show heartbroken. The TV personality passed away on Monday 24th April, just a few days before his 79th birthday, following a short battle with bone cancer.

In a previously-unearthed interview from 2022, Len revealed that he anticipated dying at the age of 79, as that was the age his father passed away suddenly. Len said, “It’s more about the journey, and mine has been lovely.”

In a statement released by his agent, Len was reported to have passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. News of the Strictly legend’s passing spread quickly across social media. Both fans and former colleagues paid tribute to Len, expressing their shock and sadness.

Len was best known for his role as head judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, a position he held for 14 series. Len was also a judge on the US counterpart show, Dancing with the Stars.

