Death – Obituary News : “Len Goodman Passes Away at Age 76: Family Shares Cause of Death”

Len Goodman: A Life Remembered

Introduction

Len Goodman was a professional ballroom dancer, dance judge and coach, known for his appearances on popular dance shows like “Strictly Come Dancing” and “Dancing With The Stars”. He passed away on April 22, 2023, at the age of 78 after battling bone cancer. Here is a look back at his life, career, family and legacy.

Early Life and Career

Leonard Gordon Goodman was born on April 25, 1944, in Bethnal Green, London, United Kingdom. He started dancing at the age of 19 after a foot injury, and eventually turned professional. Goodman won various competitions in his twenties before retiring from dancing after winning the British Championships at Blackpool. He was a recipient of the Carl Alan Award for outstanding contributions to dance.

Television Career

Goodman became a household name thanks to his role as head judge on the BBC One dance competition “Strictly Come Dancing” from its inception in 2004 until 2016. He also appeared as head judge on the television dance program “Dancing With The Stars” from 2005 until 2022. In 2006 and 2007, he was nominated for the Emmy Award in the Outstanding Reality/Competition Program category. Between 2013 and 2018, Goodman occasionally presented a Sunday afternoon music show on BBC Radio 2 during some of Paul O’Grady’s weeks off.

Personal Life and Family

Len Goodman was married twice. He married his dancing partner, Cherry Kingston, in 1972, but they were later divorced. On December 30, 2012, Goodman married Sue Barrett, a 47-year-old dance teacher. He is survived by his son, James William Goodman, who followed in his father’s footsteps and is a Latin and ballroom dancer. James teaches at his father’s dance hub, Goodman Dance Academy. There is no information on whether Len had other children with Cherry or Sue.

Legacy and Tributes

Len Goodman was a respected figure in the world of dance, known for his sharp critical skills and humorous personality on television. His contributions to the dance industry, both as a dancer and a judge, will be remembered for years to come. Tributes poured in from fans, colleagues, and celebrities after news of his passing was announced. His family is planning his final funeral arrangement, and the details are yet to be finalized. He will be missed by all who knew him.