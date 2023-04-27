Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman Passes Away Days Before Self-Prediction

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman passed away just three days before his own prediction.

Len Goodman’s Premonition Comes True as He Passes Away at 78

Len Goodman, one of the judges of the popular dance competition series Dancing With the Stars (DWTS), passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, after losing his battle with bone cancer. According to reports, he was surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Kent, England, where he was on hospice.

Goodman had retired from DWTS just a few months prior, in November 2022, in order to spend more time with his family. At the time of his retirement, he spoke to The Daily Mail and shared a eerie premonition about his death, saying, “My dad had the right idea. He loved gardening and he had a stroke while he was out in the garden. He was 79, so if I go the way of my dad, that’ll be next year.”

Goodman, who would have turned 79 on April 25, passed away just three days before his birthday. In the same interview with The Daily Mail, he was asked to write his own obituary, to which he jokingly replied, “‘He was a dance teacher from Dartford who got lucky.’ Because that’s just about the truth of it.”

Throughout his time on DWTS, Goodman was known for his ballroom expertise and his honest critiques of the contestants’ performances. Former host Tom Bergeron spoke to Entertainment Tonight (ET) about Goodman’s legacy, saying, “I think that’s why his opinion, and no disrespect to Bruno [Tonioli], Carrie Ann [Inaba], Derek [Hough], or Julianne [Hough] back to when she was a judge, but I think they too would agree that it was Len’s critique and opinion that everybody valued most.”

Goodman’s passing has been mourned by many, including his former DWTS colleagues Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, who shared heartfelt messages on social media. Despite his humorous attitude towards his own obituary, Len Goodman’s contributions to the world of dance and entertainment will be remembered for years to come.