Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman Passes Away One Day Before Predicted Date

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman passed away a day prior to his anticipated date of death, in an ironic twist of fate.

Former Dancing Icon Len Goodman Dies Just One Day Before Predicted Death Date

The world of dance and entertainment is mourning the loss of former dancer and popular dance icon Len Goodman. The renowned dance judge passed away on April 22, 2023, at the age of 78 at Kent Hospital, England. Goodman had been diagnosed with stage 3 bone cancer and predicted his death just one month before.

A Prominent Figure in the World of Dance

Goodman had an illustrious career in dance, starting as a ballroom dancer in the 1960s. He later transitioned to judging, serving as a judge on the UK’s “Strictly Come Dancing” before joining the American version in 2005. He was also the former head judge of the American version of “Strictly Come Dancing,” known as “Dancing with the Stars.”

Goodman Predicts His Death Day in an Interview

In an interview with the Mail, Goodman discussed his retirement plans and recounted a touching story about his father, who had a love for gardening. At the age of 79, while working in his garden, Goodman’s father had a stroke. Reflecting on his father’s life, Goodman expressed that his father had a good approach by following his passion for gardening. Goodman disclosed that his retirement would be approaching soon, should he pursue the same path as his father. The dancer, who was 78 years old, clarified, “Next year if I follow my dad’s footsteps.”

Remembering Len Goodman

Goodman announced his retirement in 2020, stating his wish to spend more time with his wife Sue and their grandchildren, Alice (7) and Jack (4). He gained a dedicated following due to his appearances on programmes like “Strictly Come Dancing” and “Countryfile.”

Despite his successful entertainment career, Goodman had a modest outlook on life. When asked about his health, he stated, “I don’t fuss about things like that.”

Goodman’s passing has left a profound impact on the world of dance and entertainment, as he was widely regarded as a beloved figure in the industry. Judges and hosts of “Strictly Come Dancing” have stepped up to pay tribute to the late star, recalling his unforgettable charm, wit, and warm personality.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Len Goodman marks the loss of a talented dancer, respected judge, and beloved figure in the world of dance and entertainment. Despite his prediction of his death, his passing has left a deep sense of loss among fans and colleagues alike. Goodman’s legacy will continue to inspire and entertain for generations to come.