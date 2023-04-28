Death – Obituary News : “Len Goodman Passes Away One Day Before Predicted Date”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman passed away a day earlier than his anticipated date of death.

Beloved Dance Icon Len Goodman Passes Away

The world of dance and entertainment is mourning the loss of former dancer and popular dance icon Len Goodman, who passed away on April 22, 2023, just one day before his predicted death date. Goodman, who was 78 years old at the time of his passing, had been diagnosed with stage 3 bone cancer.

A Life in Dance

Goodman had an illustrious career in dance, starting as a ballroom dancer in the 1960s before transitioning to judging. He served as a judge on the UK version of “Strictly Come Dancing” before joining the American edition, “Dancing with the Stars,” in 2005. He was also the former head judge of the American version of the show.

A Chilling Prediction

Goodman made a chilling prediction in an interview at the end of 2022, just weeks after his retirement. He predicted that he would follow in his father’s footsteps and pass away at the age of 79. Sadly, his prediction came true, and he passed away just one day before his predicted death date.

A Modest Outlook on Life

Despite his successful entertainment career, Goodman had a modest outlook on life. In an interview with The Daily Mail about his health and mortality, he stated, “I don’t fuss about things like that.” He compared his health to owning a car, saying that maintaining it is necessary but issues may arise that require repair. He believed that what mattered most was the journey, and his had been delightful.

Fondly Remembered by Colleagues

Goodman’s passing has left a profound impact on the world of dance and entertainment, as he was widely regarded as a beloved figure in the industry. Judges and hosts of “Strictly Come Dancing” and “Dancing with the Stars” have stepped up to pay tribute to the late star, recalling his unforgettable charm, wit, and warm personality.

A Legacy in Dance

Len Goodman’s legacy in dance will be remembered for years to come. He inspired countless dancers and entertained audiences around the world with his expertise, humor, and passion for the art form. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.