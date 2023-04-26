Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman Predicted Own Death, Died One Day Short of Forecast

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Last year, Len Goodman had predicted his own demise, and unfortunately, he passed away one day before his anticipated time.

Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Len Goodman: The Dancing with the Stars Judge

Len Goodman, a renowned ballroom dancer, choreographer, and long-time judge on the popular show Dancing with the Stars, passed away on Saturday at the age of 78. His death was attributed to his battle with bone cancer, which he had been battling for some time.

Goodman was born in London in 1944 to a working-class family. He began dancing at an early age, and by the time he was a teenager, he was already a seasoned dancer. He went on to become one of the most respected ballroom dancers in the world and trained some of the most prominent dancers of our time.

Goodman became a household name in the United States as a judge on Dancing with the Stars, where he became famous for his witty commentary, his tough critiques, and his charming British accent. He was on the show for more than a decade, and he quickly became a fan favorite.

In a conversation with The Daily Mail six months ago, Goodman had predicted that he would die at nearly the same age as his father. “My dad died at 79, so I’m not expecting much longer,” he had said. While his passing has come as a shock to many, we can take comfort in the fact that he lived a fulfilling life, and his legacy will continue to inspire dancers and fans alike.

Goodman was not only an accomplished dancer and judge but also a mentor to many aspiring dancers. He had a passion for teaching and was always willing to share his knowledge and experience with others. He was loved and respected by his colleagues, peers, and fans alike.

Goodman was also an active philanthropist and supported various charities throughout his career. He was a patron of the Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund, which raises money to help children and families affected by cancer. He also supported the Alzheimer’s Society, a charity that works to improve the lives of people with dementia and their families.

In conclusion, Len Goodman’s legacy will undoubtedly live on for generations to come. He was a true icon of dance, a mentor to many, and a beloved judge on Dancing with the Stars. His passion for dance, his wit and humor, and his dedication to philanthropy will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Len Goodman, and thank you for your contribution to the world of dance.