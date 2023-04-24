Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Cause of Death at Age 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of Len Goodman at the age of 78, who was a judge on “Dancing With the Stars”?

Beloved ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78 After Short Illness

Len Goodman, the former professional dancer and popular TV personality, passed away on Saturday night, April 22, at the age of 78. According to his spokesperson, Goodman had been in hospice care in Tunbridge Wells in Kent following a short illness. The beloved ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge had retired just six months prior to his death and was days away from turning 79 on April 25.

Goodman had appeared on the popular television dance competition show ‘Dancing With The Stars’ from 2005 until November 2022, making his last TV appearance before retirement. He was also a head judge on the British version of the show, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, from its launch in 2004 until 2016. Goodman was hugely popular with fans of both shows, known for his knowledge, humor, and enthusiastic personality.

Tributes from prominent showbiz personalities poured in after the news of Goodman’s death. His colleague and friend, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood, remembered Goodman as a “gorgeous colleague and dear friend”. Claudia Winkleman, the presenter of the show, described him as “full of twinkle, warmth, and wit”. His dear friend and partner of 19 years on the show, Bruno Tonioli, called him a “ballroom LEGEND” and said he will always treasure the memories of their adventures.

Goodman grew up in Blackfen, Bexley as a professional dancer and teacher. He once worked as a welder and dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. The TV star auditioned for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ at the age of 60 and went on to be regarded as a national treasure. He was mourned by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Goodman’s legacy as a dance teacher from Dartford who got lucky will be remembered by all those whose lives he touched. He will sorely be missed.

