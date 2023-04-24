Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Cause of Death: Curious Minds Want to Know

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused Len Goodman’s death?

Remembering Len Goodman: Former “Dancing With the Stars” Judge Passes Away at 78

On Saturday night, Len Goodman, famously known for his role as a top judge on “Dancing With the Stars,” passed away at the age of 78. Goodman, who was dealing with bone cancer, died in his home in Kent, surrounded by his family. His manager announced the news today.

Goodman stepped down as a judge on “Dancing With the Stars” in November of last year, citing his desire to spend more time with his family. His cancer diagnosis was likely the reason for this decision. His agent spoke to ABC News and said, “Len died on Saturday night surrounded by his family in a hospice in Kent. He kept his sense of humour throughout his illness and was a true gentleman.”

Tributes poured in from individuals who knew him, including fellow judges such as Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba, who both shared their memories of Goodman on Instagram.

Goodman was a welder in London’s East End before entering the world of dance. He was able to make a tremendous impact on people while serving as the head judge on the most popular dance show in the U.S. He also served as a judge on the British equivalent of “Dancing With the Stars” called “Strictly Come Dancing,” until he left the show in 2016.

Goodman bravely battled prostate cancer in 2009, overcoming the disease. He also had skin cancer removed in 2019. Inaba wrote of the London-born judge, “You were one of a kind, my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close while I join so many others in mourning your loss.”

Goodman’s impact on the world of dance is immeasurable, and his legacy will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Len Goodman.