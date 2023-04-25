Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cause of death for DWTS judge Len Goodman revealed, according to Latin Post.

Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) Judge Len Goodman Passes Away After Battle with Bone Cancer

The world of ballroom dance is mourning the loss of Len Goodman, the renowned judge of DWTS and Strictly Come Dancing. Goodman passed away last Saturday at a hospice in the U.K. where he was surrounded by his family. The cause of his death has been revealed to be a long battle with bone cancer.

Long before his stint on DWTS, Goodman was a well-known dancer in the U.K. and abroad. In the U.S., he was more known for his role as a judge, but fans around the world consider him a dance icon and one of the most respected people in the craft.

Tributes have poured in since the news of his passing. His co-host on Strictly Come Dancing, Claudia Winkleman, called him “a class act,” while former judges Dame Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli praised him. Craig Revel Horwood, who served as a judge with Goodman on Strictly Come Dancing, called him a “gorgeous colleague and dear friend” and stated that Len Goody Goodman, as he fondly called him, will always be remembered for his catchphrase, “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern.”

DWTS paid tribute to Goodman on social media, describing him as “warm and caring” and “a genuine guide.” Bruno Tonioli, a friend of Goodman’s, simply said, “You will always be my perfect 10.”

Goodman retired as a DWTS judge in November 2022, and just a few weeks later, he spoke with The Daily Mail and eerily predicted when he would die, saying, “If I go the way of my dad, that’ll be next year.” The timing of this statement made fans speculate if Goodman knew he was sick with cancer at the time.

Goodman’s legacy will live on in the world of ballroom dance, and he will be forever remembered as an icon and a maestro.