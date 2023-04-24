Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Len Goodman’s death?

Len Goodman, Dancing With the Stars Head Judge, Passes Away at 78

Len Goodman, the former head judge on the popular dance competition show Dancing With the Stars, passed away on Saturday evening at the age of 78. His death was announced by his manager on Monday.

Illness and Passing

Goodman had been dealing with bone cancer before his death, and he passed away at his home in Kent surrounded by his family. It is likely that he had been battling the illness for some time, as he stepped down as a judge on Dancing With the Stars in November 2019 in order to spend more time with loved ones.

According to his agent, Goodman maintained his sense of humor throughout his illness and was a “true gentleman” until the end.

The Legacy of Len Goodman

Goodman’s career spanned multiple decades, and he was known as one of the most respected dance judges in the industry. From his beginnings as a welder in London’s East End, he went on to become a beloved figure on both the American and British versions of Dancing With the Stars.

He left the British show, known as Strictly Come Dancing, in 2016, but remained a fixture on the American version until last year. Goodman was widely seen as a tough but fair judge who brought a wealth of expertise and experience to the table.

Tributes and Memories

Following the announcement of his passing, tributes and memories poured in from those who knew him in the industry. Fellow Dancing With the Stars judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba both shared their condolences on Instagram.

Inaba wrote of Goodman, “You were one of a kind, my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss.”

Goodman is survived by his wife, son, and grandchildren, as well as a legacy of professional excellence and camaraderie in the dance world.