Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Death: Age and Funeral Arrangements

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

When did Len Goodman pass away? What was his age at the time of death? Has his funeral been held?

Remembering Len Goodman: English Professional Ballroom Dancer and Dance Judge

Len Goodman, whose full name is Leonard Gordon Goodman, was an English professional ballroom dancer, dance judge, and coach who was born in Bethnal Green, London, United Kingdom, on April 25, 1944. He started dancing at the late age of 19, after his doctor recommended it as therapy for a foot injury. Goodman then turned professional and won various competitions, retiring from dancing after winning the British Championships at Blackpool in his late twenties.

Award-Winning Contributions to Dance

Goodman was the recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to dance in 2006 and 2007. Additionally, he appeared as a head judge on both BBC One dance competition Strictly Come Dancing from its inception in 2004 until 2016, and the television dance program, Dancing With The Stars from 2005 until 2022.

He announced during the season 31 semifinals broadcast of Dancing With The Stars that he would be retiring from the show to spend more time with his family in Great Britain. Between 2013 and 2018, Goodman occasionally presented a Sunday afternoon music show on BBC Radio 2 during some of Paul O’Grady’s weeks off.

Len Goodman’s Death

Sadly, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge passed away from bone cancer at the age of 78 on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

Len Goodman celebrated his 78th birthday in April last year (2022). His final appearance on Strictly Come Dancing was on the Christmas Day Special. For Dancing With The Stars, it was the season 31 semifinals broadcast where he announced his retirement from the show.

Len Goodman’s death came three days before his 79th birthday, which was on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. His agent Jackie Gill released a statement on his passing, which read: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much-loved husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.”

Funeral Arrangements of Len Goodman

The family of the late Len Goodman is said to be planning the final funeral arrangements, and the details are yet to be finalized. We will keep you updated on any developments.

In conclusion, Len Goodman will be remembered as an accomplished ballroom dancer, dance judge, and coach whose contributions to dance earned him several accolades. His passing is a great loss to the dance community, and he will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched.