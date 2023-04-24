Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Death and Funeral at Age [TBD]

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman: The Life and Legacy of a Legendary Ballroom Dancer and Dance Judge

Early Life and Career Struggles

Len Goodman, born on April 25, 1944, in Bethnal Green, London, United Kingdom, had an unlikely start to his career in the ballroom dance scene. At the age of 19, he was encouraged by his doctor to take up dancing as a form of therapy for a foot injury. From there, he began to shine.

Professional Successes and Awards

Goodman’s late start in dancing did not hold him back as he went on to become a professional ballroom dancer and coach. He won several competitions and retired from dancing after winning the British Championships in his late twenties. Goodman’s talent and contributions to dance were recognized with the coveted Carl Alan Award, as well as nominations for the Emmy Award in the Outstanding Reality/Competition Program category for a show he appeared on.

Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars

Goodman’s biggest contribution to the dance world was as a head judge on two popular dance competition shows. He was a fixture on the BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing from its inception in 2004 until 2016, when he made his final appearance on the Christmas Day Special. He also appeared as head judge on the American show, Dancing with the Stars from 2005 until 2022, announcing his retirement during season 31 semifinals broadcast to spend more time with his family in Great Britain.

Retirement and Tragic Death

After retiring from Dancing with the Stars in 2022, Goodman occasionally presented a radio show on BBC Radio 2. Sadly, on April 22, 2023, Len Goodman passed away at the age of 78, in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells in Kent, England, after a battle with bone cancer. His final funeral arrangements are yet to be finalized by his family.

Final Thoughts

Len Goodman’s passion for ballroom dancing and his expertise as a dance judge will be greatly missed. His contributions to dance and his legacy will live on forever.