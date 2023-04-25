Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Death at 78: What Was The Cause?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What led to the demise of Dancing with the Stars judge, Len Goodman, at the age of 78?

Len Goodman – The Beloved Dancing Star

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Len Goodman’s passing. At the age of 78, this English ballroom dancer, dance teacher, and adjudicator in dance competitions passed away on Saturday, 22nd April 2023 at a hospice in Kent, England. He leaves behind his family, friends, and a legion of fans.

The Dancing Legend

Leonard Gordon Goodman, popularly known as Len Goodman, was born on 25th April 1944 in Farnborough, Kent, England. He rose to prominence as a hugely talented dancer and became a dance teacher who was highly regarded in the community. His fan following skyrocketed from the 1970s to 1990s, and he was known as the dance competition adjudicator who attended many UK television programs as the head judge.

Personal Life

Len Goodman’s personal life included two marriages. Firstly, he married Cherry Kingston in 1972, but the relationship ended in divorce in 1987. He then married Sue Barrett in 2012, and they had a happy life together until his passing. He was a father to one child and is survived by his wife and children.

Cause of Death

Len Goodman passed away after battling bone cancer. His passing was confirmed by his manager Jackie Gill, who shared the news publicly.

Tributes for Len Goodman

Len Goodman’s death has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans. Many social media users, including celebrities, have expressed their sadness and condolences for him.

Len Goodman’s contribution to the world of dance and television will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Len Goodman!