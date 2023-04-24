Death – Obituary News : “Len Goodman’s Death: Funeral Details Revealed”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman: A British Ballroom Legend

Len Goodman, born on April 25, 1944, in London, England, was a highly respected ballroom dancer, dance judge, and television personality. He began his dancing career at a young age and has since become a household name in the world of dance.

Strictly Come Dancing

Len is best known for his role as a judge on the popular TV show “Strictly Come Dancing” in the United Kingdom. The show is the British version of the internationally acclaimed “Dancing with the Stars” franchise, and Len became a fan favorite for his sharp wit, constructive criticism, and traditional approach to ballroom dancing. He coined the catchphrase “It’s a 10 from Len!” when giving high scores to exceptional performances.

Award-Winning Contributions

Len’s contributions to the dance industry have not gone unnoticed. He has won numerous championships as a professional dancer and has received several awards for his outstanding contributions to dance, including the Carl Alan Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Television Awards.

Len’s Retirement and Passing

After serving as a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” for over a decade, Len announced his retirement in 2016. Although he retired from the show, he continued to be involved in the dance world in various capacities.

Len’s legacy will always live on, as he made an indelible mark on the world of ballroom dancing. However, on August 28th, 2022, Len passed away at the age of 78 after a battle with bone cancer. He died surrounded by his family and will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.