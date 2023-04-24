Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Death & Funeral Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman: Remembering a British Ballroom Legend

Early Life and Career

Len Goodman, born on April 25, 1944 in London, England, was a renowned ballroom dancer, dance judge, and television personality. His love for dancing started at a young age, and he soon began winning numerous championships, which helped him establish a respected presence in the world of dance.

The Birth of a TV Personality

Len’s career skyrocketed after joining the popular UK reality TV show, “Strictly Come Dancing,” which premiered in 2004. Len’s sharp wit, constructive criticism, and traditional approach to ballroom dancing quickly made him a fan favorite. He became best known for his catchphrase, “It’s a 10 from Len!” when applauding exceptional performances.

In addition to “Strictly Come Dancing,” Len was also invited as a guest judge on the American version, “Dancing with the Stars.” His hard work in the dance industry earned him numerous accolades, including the Carl Alan Award for Outstanding Contribution to Dance and the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Television Awards.

The Retirement and Passing of a Star

After a long and illustrious career, Len announced his retirement from “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2016. However, he continued to be involved in the dance world in various capacities. Sadly, Len Goodman died at the age of 78 in 2022. His manager confirmed that he passed away at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, surrounded by his family, after battling bone cancer.

The Legacy of Len Goodman

Len Goodman will be remembered as a dance legend who inspired countless people to pursue their dreams in the world of dance. His contributions to the industry have had a significant impact on ballroom dancing, and his memory will forever be cherished by his fans and the dance community.