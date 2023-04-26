Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Death Predicted Months Ahead due to Bone Cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman had foreseen his death from bone cancer months before it happened.

Len Goodman, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge, has died at the age of 78 after a long battle with bone cancer. Goodman’s agent confirmed the sad news, with his passing occurring just two days before what would have been his 79th birthday. In a newly resurfaced interview conducted in 2022, Goodman predicted he would follow in his father’s footsteps and pass away at the age of 79. The interview was conducted shortly after he retired as head judge on the US version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars. Goodman is survived by his wife, Sue, and his grandchildren, Alice and Jack.

Goodman had a successful dancing career, winning various competitions such as the British Championships in Blackpool, before retiring from professional dancing. He later became a judge on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars. He was known for his catchphrase, “Seven!” which he would use to score a dance. Goodman also owned the Goodman Academy, a dance school in Dartford, Kent.

Goodman had battled cancer before, having been diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2009 and undergoing surgery for a small facial melanoma in September 2021. Despite his health struggles, Goodman did not make a fuss and maintained an upbeat outlook on life. Speaking to a journalist shortly before his death, he suggested that the journalist write his obituary, stating, “just write: ‘He was a dance teacher from Dartford who got lucky.’ Because that’s just about the truth of it.”

Tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry, with fellow Strictly Come Dancing judges Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel-Horwood and co-host Claudia Winkleman among those expressing their sadness at the news. Tonioli said his heart was “broken” at the loss of his “dear friend and partner” and described Goodman as “irreplaceable”. Revel-Horwood called Goodman a “gorgeous colleague and dear friend” and praised his catchphrase, “It’s a ten from Len and seveeeeern”, as being unforgettable. Presenter Winkleman described Goodman as “one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit.”

Goodman’s legacy will live on through the impact he had on the dance world, his contributions to entertainment, and the memories he leaves behind.