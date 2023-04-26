Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Death Prediction Came True, Died 3 Days Early

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Last year, Len Goodman made a prediction about his own death, and sadly it came true three days earlier than he had anticipated.

Hollywood mourns the passing of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) judge, Len Goodman, who died on Saturday, December 18, 2022, at the age of 78 after a long battle with bone cancer. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Goodman shared an eerie premonition about his death, just a few months prior to his passing. He recalled his father’s death from a stroke while gardening, the same activity that he loved, and expressed his hope to follow in his father’s steps. Goodman’s father passed away at the age of 79, and Goodman revealed in the interview that if he was to go the way of his dad, that would be next year. Unfortunately, Goodman passed away just three days before his 79th birthday, on December 21, 2022.

Goodman, who retired from DWTS in November 2022, following his final season after over a decade on the show, was a legendary ballroom dancer, teacher, and critic. His expertise and experience, as well as his wit and humor, endeared him to both the contestants and the audience. In the same interview with The Daily Mail, Goodman was asked to write his own obituary, and in his signature style, he replied, “He was a dance teacher from Dartford who got lucky,” a statement that resonated with many who recognized and appreciated his humble beginnings.

Goodman’s passing has been felt deeply by many in Hollywood, including his former colleagues on DWTS. Tom Bergeron, who hosted the show for many seasons, spoke about Goodman’s legacy in an interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET). He acknowledged that while all the judges’ opinions were valued, it was Goodman’s ballroom background that made his critique stand out, earning him the respect of both the contestants and the professionals. Bergeron also praised Goodman’s sense of humor and kindness, both on and off the show, and highlighted his contribution to the success of DWTS, which has become one of the biggest entertainment shows on television.

Goodman’s family has released a statement thanking everyone for their support and love during this difficult time and requesting privacy as they grieve their loss. As the entertainment industry mourns the loss of a legend, it is clear that Goodman’s memory and legacy will live on for many years to come.