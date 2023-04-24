Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Death Resulted from Bone Cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason behind Len Goodman’s passing has been disclosed as bone cancer, as per Hollywood Life.

Len Goodman Passes Away at 78 from Bone Cancer

The Dancing with the Stars judge, Len Goodman, died at a hospice in Kent, England, on April 22 due to bone cancer, according to his manager, Jackie Gill. He was 78 years old at the time of his death. Gill said that Goodman was a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather who would be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.

As soon as the news of his death broke, members of the DWTS family began sharing heartfelt tributes to the late dance coach. Goodman’s fellow judges, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, as well as Derek Hough, who officially joined the judges panel for season 29 in 2020, all remembered Goodman in emotional Instagram tributes. The pro dancers from the show, including Sharna Burgess, Keo Motsepe, Witney Carson, and Val Chmerkovskiy, also posted tributes to Goodman.

Goodman was a judge on DWTS since its first season back in 2005, missing only season 21 due to prior commitments. He was not present for season 29 due to the pandemic but returned for the next two seasons before announcing that he was retiring after season 31. He made the decision to retire so that he could spend more time with his family, including his grandchildren, in the UK.

Apart from DWTS, Goodman was also a judge on the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing, often flying back and forth between England and the US to juggle both jobs. He left Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 after 12 years.

Goodman’s passing leaves a void in the entertainment industry, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on through the countless performers he has inspired and coached throughout his career.