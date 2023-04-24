Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Death: What Caused it? Find Out Here.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman’s reasons for passing away and his cause of death are currently unknown.

Remembering Len Goodman: A Dance Legend

Introduction

Len Goodman, the iconic judge from the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing and the US version, Dancing with the Stars, passed away on Saturday night at the age of 78. His passing has left an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans, fellow judges, and celebrities alike, as he was widely loved for his vast knowledge of ballroom dancing and his witty sense of humour. Let us take a closer look at his life and legacy.

Early Life and Career

Goodman began his career as a dance teacher in his native London and went on to become a professional dancer, winning numerous titles in the UK and around the world. His contributions to the world of ballroom dancing are significant, and he was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the industry.

Television Career

Goodman was a beloved figure on Strictly Come Dancing, where he was a judge from 2004 until 2016. He was renowned for his catchphrases such as “seven!” and “it’s a ten from Len,” which became a part of the show’s lexicon. Goodman moved to the US version of the show, Dancing With the Stars, where he continued to appear until November 2022, when he announced his retirement from television to spend more time with his family, including his wife and grandchildren. Goodman’s passing has left a hole in the show’s judging panel and the hearts of his fans.

Personal Life and Marriage

Goodman was married to Sue Barrett, who is said to be 20 years younger than him, but their love for each other was apparent. The couple’s marriage was a source of inspiration to many, as they appeared to have a strong bond built on mutual respect, admiration, and love. Their relationship was a testament that true love can withstand the test of time.

Cause of Death

Goodman had been battling bone cancer before his passing. He had been in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, at the time of his passing, surrounded by his loved ones. His spokeswoman confirmed that the cause of death was bone cancer following a short illness.

Legacy and Net Worth

Goodman’s net worth was estimated at $18 million (£14.5 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth, which is a testament to his long and successful career in the entertainment industry. His legacy as a dancer, coach, and television personality will undoubtedly continue to inspire and entertain people for years to come.

Conclusion

The world of ballroom dancing and the entertainment industry have lost a legend, but Len Goodman’s memory will undoubtedly live on. He was a man of talent, charm, and kind-hearted nature. His contributions to ballroom dancing and television have left a mark that will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, Len Goodman.