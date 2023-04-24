Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Death: What Caused the DWTS Judge’s Passing?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Len Goodman’s death and how did the DWTS judge pass away?

Len Goodman was a beloved professional ballroom dancer and judge who became a household name on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and its American version, Dancing With the Stars. Born on April 25, 1944 in London, England, Goodman began dancing at the age of 19 as therapy for a foot injury. He went on to have a successful career in ballroom dancing and win various competitions, including the British Championship at Blackpool.

Goodman was a head judge on Strictly Come Dancing from Seasons 1 to 14 and on Dancing With the Stars from Seasons 1 to 31, except for Seasons 21 and 29. He announced his departure from the show in 2022 to spend more time with his family in Britain.

After more than two decades on television, Goodman passed away on April 22, 2023, just three days before his 79th birthday. He died at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells in Kent, England, surrounded by his family. Tributes poured in from his colleagues on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With the Stars, as well as from Buckingham Palace and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Goodman’s death was a result of bone cancer, according to his manager, Jackie Gill. This came 14 years after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which he conquered through surgery in 2009. Goodman urged others, particularly middle-aged men, to undergo annual check-ups and emphasized the importance of catching health issues early.

Goodman’s legacy as a talented dancer and beloved judge will continue to live on in the hearts of his fans and loved ones.