Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Death: What Happened to the Former Dancer?

What caused Len Goodman’s death? The ex-professional dancer Len Goodman passed away.

Remembering Len Goodman, The Dance Expert

Who Was Len Goodman?

Len Goodman was a passionate and talented professional dancer, dance teacher, and head judge on the popular TV show, “Dancing with the Stars.” He debuted as a judge on DWTS in 2005 and continued on the series consecutively for 20 seasons, retiring from the role in 2022. Goodman also contributed to the UK version of DWTS as head judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” from 2004 to 2016. He was ambitious about dancing and started the Goodman Dance Academy in Kent, England after becoming a four-time champion in the dance world.

The Reason Behind the Death of Len Goodman

Len Goodman passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on April 22, after battling bone cancer. His death was confirmed by his manager Jackie Gill. Goodman had suffered from a rare type of cancer, though it is not yet clear whether it was primary or secondary bone cancer. Prior to this, he had also faced prostate cancer in 2009 and facial melanoma in 2020. He took his last breath at a hospice in Kent, England, surrounded by his loved ones.

Goodman’s Obituary

Len Goodman was a prominent figure in the dance industry, born and raised in Bethnal Green, England. He was known as the Head Judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” and “Dancing with the Stars.” Despite battling health issues, Goodman remained fearless and fought until the end. He was a loving family man to his wife Sue Barrett, his adult son James, and his late daughter. Goodman will be missed by his friends, fellow judges, and fans. In an interview, he shared that he wanted to be genuine and will be missed dearly. May his soul rest in peace.

In Conclusion

Len Goodman was a remarkable personality who had a significant impact on the dance industry as a dancer, teacher, and judge. He was a fighter and an inspiration to many across the globe. His contributions will always be remembered and celebrated. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and everyone he touched throughout his career.