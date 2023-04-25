Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Humorous Request for Tombstone Message with a 60-Character Limit

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman made a jest regarding the message he wanted on his tombstone two years prior to his passing, stating that it should exclude any mention of “fox”.

Len Goodman’s Surprising Tombstone Message: Here Lies Len – He Couldn’t Be Bothered

Len Goodman, the professional dancer-turned-TV judge who won a legion of fans as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With The Stars, passed away on Saturday at the age of 78 following a secret battle with bone cancer. However, two years before his death, Goodman shared his surprising message he wanted written on his tombstone, and it was anything but traditional.

In a 2021 interview, Len Goodman discussed what he would like etched on his tombstone. While many opt for engravings like “beloved father and grandfather,” Goodman had other plans. Despite finding huge success on the dancefloor and on TV shows, he claimed his early years were unremarkable, and he was “no good at school or learning.” “I couldn’t be bothered,” he explained. “Most of my life that was my attitude. It should be on my tombstone. Here lies Len – he couldn’t be bothered.”

Goodman’s message might be unconventional, but it reflects his honesty and humor, which endeared him to millions of fans. His unrivaled knowledge of Latin and ballroom dancing earned him respect in the industry, but his down-to-earth personality and quick wit made him a beloved star.

In his later years, Goodman lost his competitive edge, which he earlier embraced on the dancefloor. “My trouble is – I’m not very competitive,” he told The Sun’s TV mag. “So when that was over, it sort of knocked all the competitive side out of my body.”

Goodman’s death is a loss not only for his family and friends but also for the entertainment industry. He was an inspiration to many, and his passion for dancing and life will continue to inspire generations to come.

