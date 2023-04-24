Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Life and Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Can you provide more information about Len Goodman? Without contextual information, it’s difficult to provide a comprehensive answer.

Len Goodman: The Life and Legacy of a Beloved TV Judge

Early Life

Len Goodman, born on April 25, 1944, in Bromley, Kent, was raised in Bethnal Green, London before moving to Blackfen at the age of six. At 19, he started dancing and eventually competed in various competitions across the nation. He even won several competitions over the years with his partner Cherry, bagging the British Exhibition Championships four times before retiring in the early 1970s.

Claim to Fame

Len Goodman became a household name thanks to his role as the head judge on both Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With The Stars, where he won the hearts of millions of fans with his playful banter and comical way of saying \”SE-VEN!\”

Stepping Down

After 12 years as a head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, Len decided to retire. His final appearance on the show was on the Christmas Day special in 2016. He explained that it was time to enjoy his twilight years, leading to the introduction of Latin ballroom champion Shirley Ballas as the new head judge.

A Surprise Marriage and A Son

In 2012, Len married his long-time girlfriend Sue, surprising 30 friends and family members who thought they were attending a simple lunch. Len and Sue had been dating for over a decade before he decided to propose. Len also had a son named James William Goodman, whom he had with his ex Lesley. James followed his father’s footsteps and took up Latin and ballroom dancing in 2012.

In Memoriam

On April 22, 2023, Len Goodman passed away at the age of 78 after battling bone cancer. His agent Jackie Gill released a statement saying that Len was a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Len Goodman will always be remembered as a beloved TV personality who brought joy to millions of fans worldwide. His legacy in the entertainment industry will continue to inspire aspiring dancers and future generations.