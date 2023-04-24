Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman’s Net Worth, Age, Wife, Career & More

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman was known for his impeccable talent and contributions to dance. His death, at the age of (insert age), was a great loss to the industry. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Goodman had a successful career as a dancer, choreographer, and judge. He is best known as one of the judges on the popular dance show, Dancing with the Stars (DWTS). His expertise and wit made him a fan favorite, and he was with the show for 21 seasons.

Despite retiring from DWTS in 2020, Goodman continued to promote ballroom dancing and mentor young dancers. His work in the industry earned him a net worth of (insert net worth), making him one of the most successful figures in the field.

Goodman was married to his wife, Sue Barrett, for over 30 years, and the couple had a son together. His legacy in dance and television will always be remembered as he inspired countless individuals to pursue their passion for dance.

Len Goodman: A Remarkable Life and Legacy

Early Life and Education

Len Goodman was born on April 25, 1944, in Bethnal Green, London. He discovered his passion for dance at the age of 19, and by his twenties, he was already competing in various national competitions and winning many of them.

Marriage and Family

Goodman briefly married his former dancing partner, Cherry Kingston, in 1972. After their divorce, he was in a long-term relationship with Lesley, with whom he shares a son, James William Goodman, born on 26 January 1981.

In December 2012, Goodman married Sue Barrett, a dance teacher he had been dating for a decade. The two tied the knot in a small ceremony at Mosimann’s, a London dining club.

Len Goodman’s Career

Goodman retired from competitive dancing in the early 1970s but remained active in the entertainment industry as a dance teacher and choreographer. He became a household name in 2004 when he joined the cast of the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing as the head judge. His wit, charm, and critical eye quickly made him a fan-favorite, and he received high praise for his work on the show.

In addition to his work on Strictly Come Dancing, Goodman was also a judge on the American version of the show, Dancing With the Stars. His expertise, humor, and professionalism made him a valuable addition to both shows, and he remained a fixture on both until his departure from Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Len Goodman’s Death and Legacy

Len Goodman passed away on April 22, 2023, at the age of 78 after a brave battle with bone cancer. His agent, Jackie Gill, confirmed his passing and described him as a “much-loved husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.”

Goodman’s contributions to the world of dance and television will not be forgotten. He was a gifted dancer, an insightful judge, and a beloved personality who brought joy and entertainment to millions around the world. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, but his legacy will live on through his work and the many lives he touched.