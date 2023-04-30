Death – Obituary News : Leo Goodwin Passes Away in Ironwood, MI

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Leo Goodwin, a resident of Ironwood, MI, has passed away.

Leo Goodwin: A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Military Service

Leo A. Goodwin was born on September 13, 1927, in Ironwood, Michigan, to parents Leo A. and Lulu Goodwin. He attended secondary school at Luther Wright before joining the Navy in 1945. Due to his enlistment, Leo received his diploma earlier than expected and went on to serve on the USS Holland, traveling around the Pacific and witnessing the aftermath of the atomic bombs dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima.

Marriage and Work Life

After returning home, Leo married his high school love, Bonita Jean Hill, and went on to hold various occupations before relocating to Beaver Grove. He secured employment at Marquette Branch Prison, where he worked for 25 years until his retirement as a sergeant. Leo also contributed to the founding of the Chocolay Fire Department, where he served as chief for 27 years.

Community Involvement and Family

Leo was deeply involved in his community, serving as a baseball coach, Boy Scout leader, and 4H volunteer. He continued to work as a carpenter for churches, Habitat for Humanity, and family members building houses. Leo was also a founding member of American Legion Post #5 and served as the treasurer of its Drum and Bugle Corps.

Leo’s family was one of his greatest achievements, and he was proud of his three sons, William, Richard, and Robert Goodwin, along with their wives and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service and Donations

On Saturday, May 6, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, the family will receive loved ones and visitors at Marquette Hope-Marquette First Campus, 111 E. Ridge Street. Erica Thomas, a minister, will preside. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Marquette Hope Church at 111 E. Ridge Street, Marquette, MI 49855.

Remembering Leo

Leo’s contributions to his community and the Chocolay Fire Department will always be remembered. The department owes much of its success and growth to Leo’s 27 years of service as chief. Even after his retirement, Leo continued to support and participate in departmental activities. Leo will be deeply missed by his loved ones and the community he served so well.