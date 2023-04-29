Death – Obituary News : Lighthouse Mourns Loss of Cheri Anderson

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Keepers of Admiralty Head Lighthouse are grieving the loss of Cheri Anderson, as her obituary has been noted.

In Memory of Cheri Anderson: A Devastating Loss for Central Whidbey Island

Introduction

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Cheri Anderson’s passing. Cheri was an integral member of our community, and her sudden death on April 26th has left a deep void in the hearts of all who knew her.

The Impact of Cheri Anderson

Cheri was a dedicated volunteer for numerous groups, including The Keepers, The Docents, The Washington State Parks, and Meerkerk Gardens. Her passion for her community was evident in everything she did, and her contributions were immeasurable.

Cheri was particularly knowledgeable about the Haunted Fort event, and her presence will be deeply missed. Her home-baked cookies, infectious smile, and wonderful laugh were just a few of the things that made her a beloved member of our community.

A Devastating Loss

Cheri’s passing is a devastating loss for central Whidbey Island. Her impact on the lives of those around her was immeasurable, and her absence will be felt for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.

Respecting the Family’s Privacy

Cheri’s family has requested that everyone respect their privacy during this difficult time. As they mourn the loss of their beloved family member, we ask that the community come together to support them in any way possible.

A Prayer for Cheri Anderson

We pray that Cheri’s loving spirit may now rest in peace forever. Her kindness, generosity, and dedication to her community will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Cheri Anderson.