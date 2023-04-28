Death – Obituary News : Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel Dies at 82, Flags at Half-Staff

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Patty Fisel, the mayor of Ligonier, has died at the age of 82. In honor of her passing, flags in Noble County will be flown at half-staff.

Ligonier Mourns the Loss of Longest-Serving Mayor, Patricia Fisel

The town of Ligonier in Noble County, Indiana is grieving the loss of its beloved Mayor, Patricia “Patty” Fisel, who passed away on April 25, 2023 at the age of 82. Fisel served as the mayor of Ligonier since 2008 and was serving her fourth term at the time of her passing. She was the first woman to hold mayoral office in Ligonier and was the longest-serving mayor in the town’s history.

During her tenure in office, Fisel worked tirelessly to revitalize the downtown area of Ligonier. She oversaw the renovation of several historic buildings and was instrumental in the establishment of the Ligonier Visitor’s Center, which promotes tourism in the town. Fisel was also a former president of the Future Ligonier Alliance and Ligonier Rotary Club, and was an active member of several other community organizations.

Fisel was a passionate advocate for the past and future of Ligonier. She believed that the town’s history was an important part of its identity and worked to preserve its heritage. She was also dedicated to promoting economic growth and development in the town, with a focus on attracting new businesses and creating jobs for local residents.

Fisel’s contributions to the town of Ligonier were recognized in 1994 when she was awarded Citizen of the Year. Her impact on the community will be felt for years to come, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In honor of Fisel’s passing, Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered all flags in Noble County to be flown at half-staff until Sunday, April 30. Funeral services for Fisel will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at Yeager Funeral Home at 1589 Lincolnway S, Ligonier, IN, 46767.

The town of Ligonier is grateful for the leadership and service that Fisel provided during her time as mayor, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders in the community. Rest in peace, Mayor Fisel.