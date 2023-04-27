Death – Obituary News : Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel dies at age 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Mayor of Ligonier, Patty Fisel, has passed away at the age of 82.

Ligonier Mourns the Loss of Mayor Patty Fisel at Age 82

It is with deep sadness that the community of Ligonier bids farewell to its beloved mayor, Patty Fisel. After serving as mayor for over 15 years, Fisel passed away at the age of 82.

A Legacy of Service

Fisel was a dedicated public servant who devoted her life to improving the quality of life in Ligonier. She was passionate about promoting economic development, supporting local businesses, and enhancing city services to benefit all residents.

Her commitment to service was recognized by the community when she was named Citizen of the Year in 1994. She was also a proud member of the Ligonier Rotary Club, where she served as president.

A Courageous Battle Against Cancer

Despite facing a challenging battle with cancer, Fisel remained focused on her duties as mayor and continued to work on important projects for the city. She even shared updates about her condition on social media, providing inspiration to others who were fighting similar battles.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Fisel shared that cancer had taken over much of her tongue and several lymph nodes. She expressed her determination to continue serving the community she loved.

A Life Well-Lived

Mayor Fisel will be remembered as a tireless advocate for her city and a compassionate leader who cared deeply about the welfare of her constituents. Her legacy will continue to inspire others to serve their communities with passion and dedication.

The Goshen News extends its deepest condolences to Fisel’s family, friends, and the people of Ligonier during this difficult time. Her obituary will be featured in our publication to honor her contributions and service to the community.