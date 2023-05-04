Death – Obituary News : Linda Lewis’ Death and Funeral on GhBase.com

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Linda Lewis, British Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 72

The music industry is mourning the loss of Linda Lewis, the British singer-songwriter whose career spanned more than four decades. Lewis passed away on May 4th, 2021, at the age of 72. Her family confirmed the news and said that she died peacefully at home. Fans and friends are yearning to know more about what caused her death.

Who Was Linda Lewis?

Linda Lewis was born on September 27, 1950, in West Ham, London, England. She grew up in the East End of London and got her break after singing onstage with blues artist John Lee Hooker during a shot in Southend. Her talent caught the attention of Don Arden, father of Sharon Osbourne, who arranged for the release of her debut single ‘You Turned My Bitter Into Sweet.’

Although she gained recognition and acclaim in the 60s, it was the 70s that made her a household name. Her song ‘Rock-A-Doodle-Doo’ broke through with a series of striking Top Of The Pops performances, and her 1975 album ‘Not A Little Girl Anymore’ showcased her powerful vocals.

Even though she retreated from public view in the 80s, she continued to write, record, and tour. Her 1995 full-length album ‘Second Nature’ was a hit in Japan.

What Caused Linda Lewis’ Death?

It’s still unclear what caused Linda Lewis’ death. Her family has not released any further details. However, her death has been described as “heartbreaking” by her sister Dee Lewis Clay.

Tributes to Linda Lewis

Linda Lewis’ wonderful enriching voice and her contribution to the music industry have been celebrated by her fellow artists. Tracy Thorn, vocalist for Everything But The Girl, wrote on Twitter: “Oh, I am very sorry to hear the news that Linda Lewis has died. I met her in a backstage dressing room a few years ago and was able to tell her this is one of my favorite records of all time…”

Other musicians and fans have also taken to social media to pay tribute to the late Linda Lewis. They have shared their favorite songs, performances, and memories, highlighting the impact that she had on their lives.

In Conclusion

Linda Lewis’ death is a loss to the music industry and her fans. Her legacy will continue through her music, which will live on and inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Linda Lewis.

