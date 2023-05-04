Death – Obituary News : Linda Lewis Passes Away at 72: Family Pays Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Linda Lewis: A Career of Musical Diversity and Talent

The music industry has lost another legend as singer-songwriter Linda Lewis passed away at the age of 72. Known for her five-octave vocal range and ability to perform various genres, she enjoyed solo success in the 1970s and provided backing vocals for some of the biggest names in music, including David Bowie and Rod Stewart. Her family confirmed the news of her passing on social media, asking for privacy during this heartbreaking time.

Born Linda Ann Fredericks in West Ham, Linda Lewis had a passion for music from a young age. She attended stage school and even appeared in a non-speaking role in the British film A Taste of Honey in 1961 and as a screaming fan in the first Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night three years later. However, it was her musical talents that would ultimately lead her to success.

A self-taught guitarist and keyboard player, Lewis made her mark on the music scene by performing at the first Glastonbury Festival in 1970. Throughout the next decade, she had four top 40 hits, the first of which was Rock-a-Doodle-Doo, which reached number 15 in the UK in 1973. Her biggest hit came with It’s In His Kiss, a cover of Cher’s The Shoop Shoop Song, which reached number six in 1975.

But Lewis was not just a one-hit wonder. Her talent and diversity as a musician allowed her to work with some of the biggest names in the industry. She toured with Cat Stevens, providing backing vocals for his hit song Morning Has Broken. She also worked with David Bowie on his Aladdin Sane album, adding her unique voice to the tracks. Other notable artists for whom she provided backing vocals include Rod Stewart, Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel, Rick Wakeman, Joan Armatrading, and Jamiroquai.

Despite her success, Lewis remained humble and focused on her music. She once said in an interview, “I’ve always wanted to be a singer and I’ve always wanted to write songs. I’m not in it for the fame or the money, I’m in it because I love music.”

Lewis’ passion for music was evident in her ability to perform various genres, from pop to soul to rock. Her five-octave vocal range allowed her to hit high notes that few other singers could match. Her talent and diversity as a musician were recognized by her peers, and she received critical acclaim throughout her career.

In addition to her solo work and collaborations, Lewis also worked on film scores. She provided the vocals for the theme song of the 1979 film The World Is Full of Married Men and also contributed to the soundtrack of the 1983 film Yentl.

Lewis’ career spanned more than four decades, and her music continues to inspire new generations of musicians. Her unique voice and musical talent will be missed, but her legacy lives on through her recordings and the memories of those who knew and loved her.

In conclusion, Linda Lewis was a true talent in the music industry, with a passion for music that shone through in all of her work. Her ability to perform various genres and provide backing vocals for some of the biggest names in music is a testament to her talent and diversity as a musician. Her passing is a loss for the industry, but her music will continue to inspire and entertain for generations to come. Rest in peace, Linda Lewis.

