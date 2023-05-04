Death – Obituary News : Linda Lewis Passes Away: Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

UK Soul Singer Linda Lewis Passes Away at 72

The music world has lost one of its most beloved voices with the passing of UK soul singer Linda Lewis. The news was confirmed by her family, who issued a statement earlier today (May 4th). Sibling Dee Lewis Clay said her “beloved beautiful sister” had passed away peacefully at home, before describing the death as “heartbreaking”. Linda Lewis was 72 years old.

The singer was born and raised in the East End of London, and earned her break after singing onstage with blues artist John Lee Hooker during a shot in Southend. A series of connections led her to Don Arden – father of Sharon Osbourne – who arranged for the release of debut single ‘You Turned My Bitter Into Sweet’. While the 60s brought acclaim and industry recognition, it took the 70s for Linda Lewis to become a household name. A series of striking Top Of The Pops performances broke her song ‘Rock-A-Doodle-Doo’, while 1975 album ‘Not A Little Girl Anymore’ showed a striking vocalist at the peak of her powers.

Retreating from public view as the 80s dawned, she continued to write, record and tour – 1995’s full length ‘Second Nature’ was a hit in Japan, for example.

A wonderful enriching voice, the loss of Linda Lewis has been mourned most particularly by her fellow artists. Everything But The Girl vocalist Tracy Thorn writes: “Oh I am very sorry to hear the news that Linda Lewis has died. I met her in a backstage dressing room a few years ago and was able to tell her this is one of my favourite records of all time…”

In a tribute, Cat Stevens called her “the nightingale”, writing: “I’m so sorry to hear of Linda Lewis passing. She was a good soul-friend and fine artist. Her flat on Hampstead Way was a regular home for artist and musicians in the 70’s. Linda became my personal support act during the ‘Bamboozle Tour’ of 1974, and travelled with our troupe all over the world, up to Japan.”

“What a voice! I produced a couple of her records, and she sang the sweetest melody on my ballad, ‘How Can I Tell You’ as well as the chorus on ‘Angelsea’. Linda was like an amazing bird that kindly visited the window sill of our earthly house for a few days, then flew away back to her garden. And I am so glad to know she entered Islam a couple of years ago at Peter Sanders’ house, at the hand of a beautiful spiritual Shaikh from Gambia, Muhammad Al Jilani. God grant her eternal love and peace in the ever blossoming garden, where her heart belongs.”

Joan Armatrading mourned her loss: “I’m so sad to hear of the death of Linda Lewis. She had a beautiful voice and was a really lovely person.”

Linda Lewis may have left us, but her music will live on forever. She was a true talent who touched the hearts of many with her beautiful voice and soulful lyrics. Rest in peace, Linda.

