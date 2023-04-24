Death – Obituary News : Link Between Death and Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dick Joslyn Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dick Joslyn, a beloved community member and cherished friend to many. Joslyn passed away on January 8, 2000, at the age of 51 after losing his battle with AIDS.

A Multi-Faceted Life

Dick Joslyn was an accomplished individual with a diverse range of talents and passions. He was a singer, songwriter, poet, activist, former model, actor, an honorably discharged Air Force officer, and a zoologist by degree.

He was also a strong advocate for gay rights and fought tirelessly for equality before his death.

A Former Heaven’s Gate Member

Dick Joslyn was involved in the Heaven’s Gate cult, which gained infamy in 1997 when 39 members died during a mass suicide in a Southern California mansion. Joslyn himself was a member for 15 years and was close to 20 to 25 people who also lost their lives in the tragic event.

In interviews, Joslyn described the cult’s strict demands, which included giving up many pleasures such as drinking, smoking, and sexual relations as well as being severed from the outside world. He had no contact with his family or friends for over a decade.

A Voice Against Cults

Dick Joslyn ultimately left the Heaven’s Gate cult in the late 1970s, but he maintained contact with some members. He was interviewed by the media after the mass suicide of 39 members in 1997 and expressed sadness and disbelief at what had happened.

In the aftermath of the suicide, Joslyn became an outspoken critic of the group and its leaders. He worked to help other former cult members reintegrate into society and recover from their experiences, writing a book called “Cult Survivors Handbook,” in which he shared his experiences and insights into how groups like the Heaven’s Gate operate.

Controversy Surrounding Death

Before Joslyn was found dead, he shared his experience remembering his friends in Heaven’s Gate. While some speculated his death might also be linked to the massive suicide, he died of AIDS.

The tragic reminder of the deadly impact of cults became even more apparent in 2000 when another former member of the Heaven’s Gate cult was found dead in a motel room near the site of the group’s infamous mass suicide in San Diego County, with another former member unconscious in the same room in what appeared to be a copycat suicide. The men were found wearing the cult’s signature black Nikes and purple shrouds in a scene eerily reminiscent of the discovery of 39 bodies of cult members in a nearby mansion.

A Life Remembered

Dick Joslyn will be remembered by those who knew him as an accomplished and passionate man who dedicated his life to making a difference. He continued to fight for equality and against the dangers of cults until the end of his life.