Death – Obituary News : Lloyd Ford’s Death: Murder or Accident?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NBC’s Dateline: The Family Secret – The Horrifying Murder of Lloyd Ford

Lloyd Ford, a father of three, was reported missing for nearly three decades before his remains were discovered, buried under his porch in Boise, Idaho, in September 2007. NBC’s Dateline: The Family Secret chronicles this murder case, featuring interviews with law enforcement officials and various family members, including the relative whose expose led to the discovery of the remains. The episode delves into the life of Lloyd Ford and the shocking events that led to his untimely death.

Who was Lloyd Ford?

Lloyd Ford was born in the 1940s in Ainsworth in Brown County, Nebraska. He graduated from school and joined the Navy, sailing off to see the wide world from an aircraft carrier. When he returned to his hometown after his stint in the Navy, he married a native girl and gave birth to three children. The family moved west to Boise in Ada County, Idaho, where their third child was born. Lloyd was a fun-loving man, popular among women, and loved fishing. However, his happiness did not last long as his wife left him for Nebraska, and he started courting a new woman named Judy Gough.

How did Lloyd Ford die?

Lloyd’s eldest daughter, Sandy Burke, went to college in 1980 but routinely called her father every week until Judy answered the phone one day. Judy notified her that her father had not returned and had run off with another woman. Lloyd’s father hired a private investigator to look for him, but the family heard various stories that he had shifted to Michigan, boarded a plane but missed his connecting flight, and even a story about how he was on Mount St. Helens when it erupted. The family eventually gave up on their search for their missing son.

However, nearly three decades later, a horrifying family secret was exposed. Lloyd’s remains were found in a trunk buried in the backyard of his Boise home in September 2007. Kimberly, Judy’s daughter, confessed to her boss, Gary Ziegler, in 2007 that her mother had killed Lloyd. Judy had mixed sleeping pills in his food and shot him in front of their daughter. Afterward, she had Kimberly and her brother help her bury the body in their backyard. The police eventually identified ten members of Judy’s family who knew the secret.

Who killed Lloyd Ford?

Judy Gough, Lloyd’s wife, killed him by mixing sleeping pills in his food and then shooting him in front of their daughter. She then had Kimberly and her brother help her bury the body in their backyard. The police eventually identified ten members of Judy’s family who knew the secret.

What happened to Judy Gough?

Judy Gough was charged with first-degree murder but negotiated a plea deal a few days before her trial in 2009. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and confessed to the crime, claiming that Lloyd was abusive and she did what she did to protect her family. However, Lloyd’s daughters denied the abuse allegations. Judy threw her daughter under the bus, claiming that Kimberly had asked her to do it, and was sentenced to ten years in prison in March 2009 per her plea negotiations.

Conclusion

The case of Lloyd Ford’s murder is a tragic one, with a seemingly loving family torn apart by secrets, lies, and violence. NBC’s Dateline: The Family Secret sheds light on this case and provides insight into the life of Lloyd Ford and the shocking events that led to his untimely death.

News Source : The Cinemaholic

Source Link :How Did He Die? Who Killed Lloyd Ford?/