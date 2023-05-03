Death – Obituary News : Lloyd Ford’s Mysterious Death: Cause and Culprit?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NBC’s Dateline: The Family Secret – The Tragic Story of Lloyd Ford

Who was Lloyd Ford?

Lloyd Ford was born in the 1940s in Ainsworth in Brown County, Nebraska. He was a young man who graduated from school and joined the Navy, sailing off to see the wide world from an aircraft carrier. After his stint in the Navy, he returned to his hometown and married a woman he met at the county fair. Together they had three children – Sandy Burke, Pamela, and Tommy. Lloyd was a fun-loving man who loved people, and his popularity with women was well-known. He and his family moved west to Boise, Idaho, where they welcomed their youngest child, Tommy. Lloyd loved fishing and enjoyed taking his family out on fishing trips.

What Happened to Lloyd Ford?

Lloyd’s happiness with his family did not last long, as his wife packed up and left for Nebraska, leaving Lloyd to start a new life with another woman – Judy Gough. Despite his new relationship, Lloyd remained close to his children. He and Judy lived on Clark Street in Boise, where Lloyd worked as a long-haul truck driver while Judy styled hair. They were active in the Shriners, went bowling, and planned fishing trips. Lloyd’s youngest child lived with him and his stepmom, while Pamela and Sandy stayed with their mother in Nebraska and rarely visited.

In 1980, Sandy, now 20, called her father, but Judy told her he was away on business. She called again a few days later, and Judy notified her that he had not returned. Sandy was suspicious because her father never stayed away from home for more than a couple of days. She called her mother, who called Judy. Judy told Sandy’s mother that she believed Lloyd had run off with another woman and that she didn’t think he was coming back. Lloyd’s father hired a private investigator to look for him, but no one knew what happened to him.

The Discovery of Lloyd Ford’s Remains

The family heard various stories about Lloyd’s whereabouts over the years, but they eventually gave up their search for their missing son. Nearly three decades later, a horrifying family secret was exposed when Lloyd’s remains were found in a trunk buried in the backyard of his Boise home in September 2007. There was not much left of the body except for seven bone fragments.

The Incredible Tale of Evil

The police were unprepared for the incredible tale of evil that Kimberly had been keeping secret for so many years until she confessed everything to her boss, Gary Ziegler, in 2007. Kimberly stated that she was 12 that afternoon in 1980 when her mother, Judy, sent her to the store to purchase a bottle of sleeping pills. Judy proceeded to crush those pills and mix them in Lloyd’s favorite dessert – ice cream with butterscotch topping.

The Murder of Lloyd Ford

Judy mixed more of those crushed pills in Lloyd’s coffee, soup, and ice cream and fed them to him the following morning. While the boys were sent to school, Judy made Kimberly stay at home and asked her to clean out a trunk before bringing it in. When Kimberly brought the chest, Judy had her 12-year-old cover her ears as she shot her drugged husband in front of her daughter. Afterward, she had Kimberly and her brother, Shane, help her bury the body in their backyard. Ten members of Judy’s family knew about the secret.

Judy’s Confession

The police enlisted 40-year-old Kimberly’s help to get Judy, then 61, to confess her crimes on record before arresting her on September 28, 2007. Judy accused Lloyd of being abusive and stated she did what she did to protect her family. However, Lloyd’s daughters vehemently denied the abuse allegations. Judy was charged with first-degree murder until she negotiated a deal a few days before her trial in 2009. According to the plea deal, Judy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and confessed to the crime. She was sentenced to ten years in prison in March 2009 per her plea negotiations.

Conclusion

The tragic story of Lloyd Ford is a reminder of how evil can lurk behind closed doors, even in the guise of a seemingly loving family. His family and friends were devastated by the loss of a kind, fun-loving man who loved fishing and life. His daughters were left without a father, and his youngest son lost both his father and stepmother. Judy Gough will never forget the heinous crime she committed, and her family will never be the same. The story of Lloyd Ford is a cautionary tale to always be vigilant and to never take anything for granted.

News Source : Aarav Sharma

Source Link :Lloyd Ford Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?/