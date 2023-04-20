Death – Obituary News : Local YMCA’s Inspirational Leader Passes at 73

At the age of 73, a charismatic leader of the local YMCAs passes away, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration.

In Memoriam: Ken Stein, Former CEO of Redlands YMCA Passes Away at 73

The Redlands community mourns the loss of Ken Stein, former CEO of the Redlands YMCA, who passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023, at the age of 73. His death comes after a long illness, where he remained in the care of Summerfield, a nursing home facility in Redlands.

Early Years

Ken Stein was born on Feb. 6, 1950, in Salinas, California. Growing up, he developed a strong passion for sports, which eventually led him to become involved with the YMCA. After completing his studies in physical education, he began working for the Y, where he spent over four decades of his life.

Career at Redlands YMCA

Ken Stein joined the Redlands YMCA in 1985, where he quickly became an integral part of the organization. His leadership and dedication led him to become the CEO in 1995, a position he held for over two decades. During his time at the Redlands YMCA, he oversaw numerous transformative projects, including the expansion of facilities, the development of new programs, and the recruitment of a robust team of staff and volunteers.

Aside from his impressive achievements, Ken Stein was known for his kind heart and generous spirit. He was a mentor to many and always made time for anyone who needed his help or guidance. His impact on the Redlands community will forever be remembered.

Community Leader

Ken Stein was not only committed to the YMCA but also actively involved in several community organizations such as the Redlands Optimist Club, Rotary Club, and the Chamber of Commerce. He was exceptionally passionate about improving the lives of the youth and always looked for ways to give back to the community.

Legacy

Ken Stein’s legacy is one of unwavering commitment, dedication, and service. He will be remembered by generations of Redlanders who benefited from his tireless efforts to make the community a better place. As we mourn his passing, we celebrate his life and the profound impact he had on those around him.

Final Thoughts

Ken Stein’s passing is a loss to the Redlands community, but his memory will live on forever. His life was an inspiration, and his legacy will continue to shape the community for many years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ken Stein. Your contributions will never be forgotten.