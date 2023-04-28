Death – Obituary News : Location of Amanda Phillips’ Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Amanda Phillips: A Community Mourns and Demands Change

The Accident

Amanda Phillips was a beloved community member and avid cyclist who spent much of her free time exploring the city on her bike. On June 23, 2016, while riding her bike on the sidewalk in Inman Square, Cambridge, Phillips collided with the opening door of a parked Jeep Cherokee. The impact sent her into the path of a landscaping truck being driven by a 66-year-old man from Woburn. Phillips tragically died as a result of the accident.

The Investigation

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section, Cambridge Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section investigated Phillips’ death. The findings concluded that the crash was unavoidable based on various factors, including a visibility study and other efforts. The investigation report stated that the Jeep owner was likely unable to see Phillips in the roadway before opening the door, and Phillips likely would not have seen the open door from where she was on the sidewalk. Based on the way Phillips entered the roadway and the position of the truck, the collision was unavoidable.

Amanda Phillips’ Life and Legacy

Amanda Phillips was a longtime barista at Diesel Cafe in Somerville’s Davis Square and was studying at the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions at the time of her death. Phillips was known for her infectious laugh, big heart, and unwavering dedication to her friends and family. She was described in her obituary as a lover of animals, the outdoors, and adventure.

The Impact on the Community

Phillips’ death shook the community and sparked a conversation about cyclist safety. The finding that the fatal crash was unavoidable might be factual from a criminal justice perspective, but is false from a broader perspective, said Nathanael Fillmore of the Cambridge Bike Safety group. Her accident helped speed changes to road infrastructure throughout Cambridge, as the community demanded safer streets for cyclists.

Conclusion

Amanda Phillips’ tragic death is a reminder of the importance of cyclist safety on city streets. As communities work towards creating safer infrastructure, it’s important to remember those who have been lost and continue to push for change in their honor.