Death – Obituary News : Lombard resident Darby Pool’s cause of death

Remembrance of Darby Pool: A Devoted Wife, Mother, and Friend

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Darby Pool, a cherished resident of Lombard, Illinois. On April 23, 2023, Darby’s life came to a tragic end, leaving her family, friends, and community in mourning. Darby was a devoted wife to Don Pool and a loving mother of two children, whose kindness and generosity touched the lives of many.

Darby grew up in New Baden, Illinois and moved to Lombard, where she married Don Pool in 2009. Don, an Assistant Wrestling Coach at Eastern Illinois University, shared a beautiful bond with Darby that inspired many. Their strong relationship was evident to all who knew them, and they were always there for one another. Darby’s closest friend, Serena Marie, recalls the instant connection between the two and how their love only grew stronger over the years.

Darby’s passing has left her family and friends heartbroken, and we respect their privacy as they grieve during this difficult time. The cause of her death has not been disclosed to the public, but we will keep her in our thoughts and prayers.

On social media, many friends and loved ones have shared posts mourning Darby’s passing. Michelle McCormick shared her disbelief and sorrow, stating how Darby was her roommate and godmother of her son. Serena Marie shared her experiences living with Darby and the bond they shared.

Darby will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to her family and friends, her generous spirit, and her infectious smile that brightened everyone’s day. Although she is no longer with us, her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her best.

In times like these, it is important to come together and support each other. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darby’s family and friends, who are facing this difficult time. Darby Pool will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and friend.