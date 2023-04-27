Death – Obituary News : London Marathon Runner Dies After Race Finish, Wife and Age Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A marathon runner in London has recently passed away shortly after crossing the finish line, with his wife and age now being made public.

Remembering Steven Shanks: An Accomplished Runner with Many Talents and Interests

Introduction

The running community in Nottinghamshire and beyond is mourning the loss of Steven Shanks, an experienced runner who passed away on April 23, 2023. Steven had participated in numerous marathons, including the London Marathon, where he completed the race in just under three hours. His sudden death on his way home after the marathon has left his loved ones and the community in deep shock and sorrow.

Steven’s Accomplishments and Interests

Steven Shanks was not only an accomplished runner but also a talented and multi-faceted individual with diverse interests. He was an accomplished musician, knitter, quizzer, and pop music expert. Despite his busy schedule, he always found time for his passions and pursuits, which showcased his impressive work ethic and zest for life.

Steven’s London Marathon Triumph

Steven’s hard work and dedication paid off when he finished the London Marathon with a giant smile on his face, completing the race in two hours and fifty-three minutes. He was ecstatic about his achievement and excited to share his experience with his loved ones. His sudden death has left the running community in shock and deeply saddened.

Steve Shanks Obituary and Cause of Death

The organizers of the London Marathon expressed their condolences over Steven’s sudden death in a statement, “Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he traveled home on Sunday, April 23, after taking part in the London Marathon.”

The cause of death is yet to be determined, pending a medical examination. A donation page for the Multiple Sclerosis Society has been established in Steve’s memory.

Steven’s Legacy and Impact

Steven Shanks was a respected member of the Holme Pierrepont Running Club, where he won multiple club championships and participated in races all over Europe. He was a park run tourist and also enjoyed cross country and fell running. His dedication to the sport, personal achievements, and friendly nature made him a valuable member of the running community, and his loss will be felt for a long time.

Steven’s Loving Wife and Family

Steven was married to his loving wife, Jess, who shared her anguish on Facebook. She stated that she had suffered a significant loss and was grieving deeply. Jess has requested privacy during this difficult time, and no information will be shared without the family’s consent.

Final Thoughts

Steven Shanks was an accomplished runner, talented individual, and an inspiration to many. His loss is a great loss to the running community and beyond, and his legacy will continue to inspire individuals to pursue their passions and interests.