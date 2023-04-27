Death – Obituary News : Long-Time Team Member at True Manufacturing Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A long-time team member of True Manufacturing Jobs, Jay D’Hanis, has passed away. This is a sad news for the company and its employees.

Jay D’Hanis, a beloved member of the True Manufacturing Jobs team, passed away on April 24, 2023. The news of his passing has brought deep sadness and heartache to his family, friends, and colleagues.

A Long-Time Team Member at True Manufacturing Jobs

Jay D’Hanis was a dedicated employee at True Manufacturing Jobs, where he worked for many years. His colleagues remember him as a hardworking and reliable team member who always went the extra mile to get the job done. He was well-liked by everyone he worked with and will be deeply missed by his colleagues at True Manufacturing Jobs.

A Promising Being Taken Too Soon

Jay D’Hanis was a promising being who had so much to offer the world. His passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and community. The impact he made during his life will not be forgotten, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Offering Condolences and Prayers

During this difficult time, friends and family are encouraged to offer their condolences and prayers for the D’Hanis family. Words may fall short in expressing the depth of our grief, but gestures of kindness and support can go a long way in providing comfort and solace to those who are grieving.

On behalf of the True Manufacturing Jobs community, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the D’Hanis family. Jay was a valued member of our team, and his contributions will always be remembered. May he rest in peace, and may his family find comfort in the outpouring of love and support from those who knew and cared for him.