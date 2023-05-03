Death – Obituary News : Longtime Supporter of Vass-Lakeview Alumni Association Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Joseph Frye Obituary, Longtime Supporter Of Vass-Lakeview Alumni Association Has Died

We mourn the loss of our dear Joseph Franklin Frye, age 82, of Vass, who died on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, surrounded by his loving family. He was a true warrior in his fight against cancer, but his earthly body eventually gave out.

Celebration of Life

The family will welcome family and friends at Cox Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 6-8 pm. Pastors Bill Davis and Timothy Caudle will officiate at a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Vass. Masonic and military rites will be performed at Johnson Grove Cemetery.

Early Life

Joe was born on November 2, 1940, in Vass, North Carolina, to the late Lucian Brooks Frye and Virginia “Gladys” Smith Frye. He was predeceased by three sisters, Ruth Frye Hendricks (Deland, Fla.), Rebecca “Betty” Frye King (Vass, NC), and Rachel Frye Thomas (Concord, NC), as well as three nephews and a niece.

Family Life

Joe was a loving father and grandfather who had been married to his darling wife Ruth Chilton Frye for 56 years. He lived a rich life that touched everyone who knew him. Joe was recognized for his kind and friendly nature throughout his life. He possessed a heart that was filled with love and a smile that could light up a room.

Hobbies and Interests

He enjoyed working in his yard and fishing with his granddaughter on occasion, and he always put others first. Joe honorably served his country in the United States Army and has been a member of the Masonic Lodge, Southern Pines AF & AM No. 484, for 46 years.

Cancer Struggle

Joe had amazing bravery and resilience during his cancer struggle. He confronted each day with bravery and tenacity, inspiring everyone around him with his unshakeable faith and upbeat attitude.

Legacy

His legacy will live on through the innumerable people he impacted and the memories he left behind. Joe is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Susan Frye Stroder, granddaughter Lauren Brooks Stroder, siblings William Brooks Frye (Bill), Samuel Morris Frye (Sam), Ann Frye Wallace, and various nieces and nephews. All who knew him will miss him greatly, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

Vass-Lakeview Alumni Association

Joe was a longtime supporter of the Vass-Lakeview Alumni Association. He dedicated much of his time and resources to the organization, helping to ensure its success and growth. Joe believed in the importance of education and always encouraged young people to pursue their dreams.

The Vass-Lakeview Alumni Association mourns the loss of one of its most dedicated and beloved members. Joe’s contributions to the organization will never be forgotten, and we will always be grateful for his unwavering support and commitment to our mission.

In Memory of Joe Frye

Those who wish to honor Joe’s memory may make a donation to the Vass-Lakeview Alumni Association in his name. We know that Joe would be proud to know that his legacy will live on through the work of this organization and the young people it serves.

Rest in peace, dear Joe. You will be greatly missed, but your spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved you.

