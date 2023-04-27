Death – Obituary News : Lori Vallow Trial Reveals JJ’s Cause of Death Today

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The trial of Lori Vallow was held today, where the court heard about the cause of death of JJ following a confession made by her sister during a phone call from jail.

Lori Vallow Trial: Sister Testifies about Triple Murder Charges

The trial of Lori Vallow, also known as the “doomsday cult mom,” has started in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho. Vallow, accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, is facing first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft charges. Vallow’s daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, went missing in September 2019, and their remains were found buried on the Daybell property in June 2020. Additionally, Mr Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October 2019, one month after their disappearance.

On Wednesday, jurors heard gruesome details of the children’s autopsy reports. JJ had been suffocated with a plastic bag, and Tylee had been murdered by unspecified means. The court also heard a prison phone call between Vallow and her surviving son Colby Ryan, where she confessed to knowing the timing of her children’s deaths.

The high-profile case has attracted interest over the bizarre cult beliefs of those involved. Vallow allegedly also conspired to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow and is separately charged in Arizona. In chilling internet searches, she had shopped for life insurance policies for her children two months before their deaths and had a trove of burner phones.

Earlier, Vallow’s cousin testified that she harbored fears for Tylee and JJ’s safety. The trial will resume on Thursday morning.