Death – Obituary News : Lori Vallow’s Son J.J.’s Cause of Death Revealed in Court

The cause of death for Lori Vallow Daybell’s son J.J. has been revealed in court.

Medical Examiner Testifies on J.J. Vallow’s Cause of Death at Lori Vallow Daybell’s Murder Trial

The trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, has been ongoing since June 2021. The case has garnered national attention due to the mysterious disappearance of the two children and the subsequent discovery of their remains on Daybell’s property in Idaho.

Recently, the medical examiner testified in court about J.J. Vallow’s cause of death. According to the examiner, J.J. died from asphyxia due to suffocation. This information was revealed during Daybell’s murder trial, where she is facing charges related to the deaths of her children.

The medical examiner also testified that J.J.’s body was found wrapped in plastic and duct tape, which suggests that his death was intentional. The prosecution believes that Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, conspired to kill J.J. and Tylee in order to fulfill their apocalyptic beliefs.

While the cause of J.J.’s death has been determined, the autopsy for Tylee Ryan was inconclusive. The medical examiner was not able to determine a cause of death for Tylee, whose remains were also found on Daybell’s property.

Throughout the trial, witnesses have testified about Daybell’s erratic behavior leading up to and after the disappearance of her children. Friends and family members have reported that Daybell believed her children were zombies and that she needed to rid the world of them.

The trial has also revealed that Daybell and Chad Daybell were part of a doomsday religious group called Preparing a People. The group’s teachings included the belief in zombies and the end of the world.

As the trial progresses, the prosecution is expected to present more evidence linking Daybell and Chad Daybell to the deaths of J.J. and Tylee. The defense is expected to argue that the evidence is circumstantial and that there is no direct link between Daybell and the deaths of her children.

In conclusion, the medical examiner’s testimony on J.J. Vallow’s cause of death has shed more light on the tragic events that led to the discovery of the children’s remains. The trial is ongoing, and the world is watching as justice is sought for J.J. and Tylee.