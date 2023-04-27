Death – Obituary News : Lori Vallow’s Son JJ: What Caused His Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of Lori Vallow’s son JJ? How did he pass away?

Lori Vallow is an American woman whose name became synonymous with one of the most bizarre and complex true crime stories in recent history. Born Lori Cox in June 1973, Vallow faced multiple charges, including murder, related to the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, both of whom went missing in September 2019. The discovery of their bodies led to a nationwide search, and subsequent revelations about Vallow’s alleged involvement in a doomsday cult, further fueled the public’s interest in the case.

Before the deaths of her children, Vallow had a troubled past, riddled with contentious relationships and legal troubles. She had been married several times, and her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, was killed by her brother in apparent self-defense in July 2019. Shortly thereafter, Vallow married Chad Daybell, an author who also shared her beliefs about the upcoming apocalypse, and the couple relocated to Idaho.

The suspicions surrounding Vallow and Daybell intensified when JJ and Tylee went missing shortly after their move to Idaho. The couple’s demeanor and behavior raised red flags with investigators, who eventually discovered JJ and Tylee’s remains buried in Daybell’s backyard in June 2020. Vallow and Daybell faced several charges related to the deaths of the children, as well as the deaths of Vallow’s ex-husband and Daybell’s previous wife.

During Vallow’s ongoing trial, forensic pathologists provided chilling details about the deaths of the children. According to Idaho Coroner Dr. Garth Warren, JJ was asphyxiated with a plastic bag placed over his head, which caused him to suffocate, while duct tape covered his mouth, and wrists and ankles were bound, indicating he was restrained. Warren also noted bruises on JJ’s arms and an abrasion on his neck, which indicated he struggled during the killing. JJ’s toxicology report showed low levels of ethanol, caffeine, and the date-rape drug GHB in his system, but the source of the drug remained unclear.

It was revealed during the trial that Tylee’s remains were dismembered and burned, hindering forensic investigators’ ability to determine the cause of death. Nevertheless, Warren confirmed that her death was a homicide with an unspecified method. He examined her remains but found no indications of stab wounds or bullet marks.

The case of Lori Vallow has generated national attention and sparked discussions about issues such as mental illness and religious extremism. With the ongoing trial, the public remains eager to learn more about the bizarre circumstances concerning the deaths of JJ and Tylee and the role Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell played in their children’s and previous spouses’ untimely deaths.