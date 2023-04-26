Death – Obituary News : Los Caidos Cigars CEO Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Founder and CEO of Los Caidos Cigars, Steve Zengel, passed away on April 23, 2023. His wife, Lorri Mitchell, announced on social media that following a brief illness, Zengel had passed away. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet, leaving the community inconsolable. Zengel was a well-known figure in the premium cigar sector. He started his career as a college basketball coach and professor, which allowed him to coach young people, fulfilling his passion. Later, he became a financial counsellor with a focus on helping professional players achieve financial security. In 2012, he established Beach House Cigars in New Jersey, which was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. However, Zengel continued to pursue his passion and reopened Beach House Cigars in Wall, Jersey, around six months later with the help of his friend and old employer, Scott Regina. In 2015, Zengel closed the shop and launched his own brand, Los Caidos, which became a successful charity brand. Zengel aimed to raise $1 million for the non-profits supported by Los Caidos’ cigars and demonstrate that creating a strong national brand by putting the community’s interest above the bottom line was possible. Zengel established a charity named “Life of a Ride Time”, which aimed to gather money for the survivors of deceased police and fire personnel. Tributes to Zengel poured on social media, with people sharing their memories with him. Zengel’s death is a great loss to the community, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.