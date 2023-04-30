Death – Obituary News : Louisiana State Police Member Andrew Breaux Dies at 42

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Andrew Breaux, a dedicated member of the Louisiana State Police, passed away at the age of 42. His untimely death has left a void in the hearts of his family, colleagues, and friends. He will be remembered for his commitment to serving the community and his unwavering dedication to his job. Andrew’s legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him and the impact he made on the lives of others will not be forgotten.

Remembering Andrew Breaux, A Member Of Louisiana State Police

Tragic End

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Andrew Breaux. On April 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I received a report of a single-car crash that occurred in Acadia Parish on Louisiana Highway 91 near Sandpiper Road. The incident resulted in the death of Chad Andrew Breaux, a 42-year-old resident of Gueydan.

Initial Investigation

The preliminary findings of the investigation conducted by the State Police indicate that the collision occurred as Breaux was driving a 2007 Mercedes-Benz northbound on LA 91. The authorities are still determining what caused the Mercedes-Benz to veer off the route to the right, into the ditch, and then collide with a culvert. After hitting the culvert and losing control, the Mercedes-Benz flipped over and came to rest on its roof.

Unfortunate Circumstances

The troopers came to the conclusion that Breaux was not securely fastened in the car, which led to him being partially ejected from it. The Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and verified that he had passed away in the location where they were investigating. An inquiry into what caused this incident is still being carried out, and a specimen has been gathered for the purposes of a toxicology investigation.

Driving Responsibly

The officers of the Louisiana State Police would like to take advantage of this opportunity to educate motorists that they should always make responsible choices while operating motor vehicles. Never get behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, while you are fatigued or distracted. Always make sure that every passenger in the vehicle is properly restrained, and always follow the rules and regulations that govern driving.

Even though it might not be possible to survive every accident, taking even the most fundamental precautions, such as the ones that are described in this article, can often make the difference between living and dying in an emergency situation.

Remembering Andrew Breaux

Andrew Breaux was a dedicated member of the Louisiana State Police, and his passing is a loss for his colleagues, family, and community. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones and assure them that he will always be remembered for his service and sacrifice.