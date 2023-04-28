Death – Obituary News : Louisville Bank Shooter’s Parents Mourn Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Meet Connor Sturgeon’s Parents and Explore the Shooting Incident at Old National Bank

The Shooting Incident

On April 10, 2023, Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old resident of Louisville, Kentucky, opened fire at Old National Bank, killing five and injuring eight. Sturgeon had written a note to his parents and a friend indicating his plan to open fire at the bank, according to a law enforcement source. However, a former high school classmate who knew Sturgeon and his family well said he never saw any “red flags or signals” that this might happen.

Connor Sturgeon’s Family and Obituary

Connor Sturgeon’s parents, John and Emily Sturgeon, described their son as a kind and gentle soul who loved his family and friends deeply. He was born on February 14, 1998, in Louisville and grew up in New Albany, Indiana. In his senior year, he was named Most Valuable Player at New Albany High School, where he played linebacker. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a minor in Mathematics. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and spending time with his loved ones. The family also expressed their deep sorrow at the tragic events that led to his passing and requested privacy during this difficult time.

The Motive

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear. However, according to the police, Connor Sturgeon had been going through a tough time in his personal life, which may have led him to take this drastic step. Sturgeon had a history of concussions, having suffered multiple concussions while playing football in high school, according to a former classmate who spoke to The Daily Beast. The former classmate said he wondered if Sturgeon’s injuries were linked to the shooting, given the broader awareness around Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) today.

The Funeral and Community Response

The funeral for Connor Sturgeon was held on April 25, 2023. It was a solemn and emotional event attended by his family, friends, and colleagues. Many of those who knew him spoke about what a kind and compassionate person he was and how much they will miss him. Despite the tragedy, the community has come together to support each other and to honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the shooting. Vigils and memorials have been held throughout the city to remember the victims and to show solidarity with their families and loved ones.

Unanswered Questions

As the investigation into the shooting continues, many questions remain unanswered. The motive behind the shooting and how Connor Sturgeon obtained the weapon used in the attack are just some of the many questions that authorities are working to answer. In the meantime, the community continues to mourn and to try to make sense of this senseless tragedy. The loss of innocent lives is always heartbreaking, and the shooting at the local bank has left a deep wound in the community.

Conclusion

The shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville has left the community in shock and grief. The story of Connor Sturgeon has added another layer of complexity to the tragedy. His parents’ obituary for him has sparked curiosity and grief in the community, as people try to make sense of this tragedy.

FAQs

Q1: Who was Connor Sturgeon?

A1: Connor Sturgeon was a 28-year-old resident of Louisville, Kentucky, who had been working at a local bank for the past four years.

Q2: What happened on April 10, 2023, in Louisville?

A2: A shooting took place at a local bank in Louisville, which claimed the lives of several individuals, including Connor Sturgeon.

Q3: What was the motive behind the shooting?

A3: The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, but according to the police, Connor Sturgeon had been going through a tough time in his personal life.

Q4: Who came forward with Connor Sturgeon's obituary?

A4: Connor Sturgeon's parents, John and Emily Sturgeon, came forward with his obituary.

Q5: How has the community responded to the tragedy?

A5: The community has come together to support each other and to honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the shooting. Vigils and memorials have been held throughout the city to remember the victims.