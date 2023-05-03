Death – Obituary News : Lt Simmons Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lt Simmons Obituary: Remembering a Life of Service and Fun

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of former Navy Lieutenant Barry Simmons. Lt Simmons was a beloved member of the Roanoke community, dedicating more than a third of his life to serving and helping its people. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A Life of Service

Before and after his time in the Navy, Lt Simmons dedicated himself to serving others. From his youth to his adulthood, he spent every waking moment helping those in need. His commitment to the people of Roanoke was unwavering, and he worked tirelessly to make a positive impact on their lives.

Throughout his career, Lt Simmons was a reliable source of support and assistance for the community. He was always there to lend a helping hand, whether it was through his work with the government or in his personal life. His dedication to service was an inspiration to all who knew him.

A Source of Fun

Despite his serious commitment to service, Lt Simmons was also known for his sense of humor and love of fun. He had a contagious laugh and a quick wit that could turn any situation into a lighthearted one. He brought joy and laughter to those around him and was always up for a good time.

Whether it was through his love of sports or his passion for music, Lt Simmons knew how to have a good time. He was a true friend and a source of happiness for all who knew him.

A Difficult Loss

The passing of Lt Simmons is a difficult loss for the Roanoke community and all who knew him. He was a true servant of the people, dedicating his life to making a positive impact on their lives. His sense of humor and love of fun made him an unforgettable presence and a cherished friend.

During this difficult time, we ask that you keep Lt Simmons’ family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this page with information regarding arrangements as soon as possible. Thank you for your consideration and support.

A Life Well-Lived

Lt Simmons’ life was a testament to the power of service and the importance of having fun. He showed us that we can make a positive impact on the world while also enjoying ourselves and bringing joy to others.

His legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew him and the lives he touched. We are grateful for the time we had with him and will always remember him with fondness and admiration.

Rest in peace, Lt Simmons.

