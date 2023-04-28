Death – Obituary News : Madcap Moss Undergoes Name Change in Latest WWE News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

WWE has once again changed the name of one of their wrestlers on their website. Madcap Moss, who was given the name after aligning with Baron Corbin and changing his character, has been renamed Riddick Moss once again. Moss used the name Riddick Moss from 2015 until 2021, when he was given the Madcap moniker.

It is believed that Moss is currently off TV so that the audience can “forget” his Madcap Moss name before he returns under his former name. This name change is not uncommon in the wrestling industry, as many wrestlers have changed their names throughout their careers for various reasons.

While it may take some time for fans to adjust to the name change, it is important to note that Moss is the same talented wrestler regardless of his name. Fans can expect to see him back in action soon under the name Riddick Moss.

Jerry Springer Passes Away at Age 79

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Jerry Springer, who passed away at the age of 79 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Springer, who appeared sporadically on WWE TV and at one time was a guest host of WWE Raw, made appearances for WWE in the 2014-2015 timeframe.

Springer was known for his larger-than-life personality and his ability to connect with audiences. He was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, and his presence will be sorely missed.

WWE paid tribute to Springer on their website, stating, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Springer. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Indi Hartwell’s Injury at Spring Breakin Was Legitimate

Indi Hartwell, a rising star in WWE, suffered an injury during a recent match at Spring Breakin. According to PWInsider.com, Hartwell’s injury was completely legitimate, and she was getting a lot of credit for going back and working through the injury when she didn’t have to. WWE officials were reportedly ready to pull her from the match and improvise a new finish once she got hurt.

Hartwell’s dedication to her craft and her willingness to work through the pain is a testament to her commitment to the sport. Fans can expect to see great things from her in the future, and we wish her a speedy recovery.

It is important to note that injuries are not uncommon in the wrestling industry. Wrestlers put their bodies on the line every time they step into the ring, and injuries are a risk that they take. However, the safety and well-being of the wrestlers is always a top priority, and WWE takes every precaution to ensure that their wrestlers stay healthy and injury-free.